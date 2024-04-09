Cement producers back waste management recycling initiative

Thailand's key cement plant in Saraburi has launched a fresh attempt to turn waste into energy, led by the Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA).



Located close to the limestone deposits of Tan Diao subdistrict, seven cement plants in the area want to make use of waste that cannot be reused or recycled, aiming to reduce waste in the province.

To support the province in managing the growing volumes of refuse, attributed to urbanisation and agribusiness expansion, the association started a pilot project by making what it calls "ignitable waste pallets" to replace imported coal, said TCMA chairman Chana Poomee. Stakeholders agreed to find new solutions to the waste problem under the "Saraburi sandbox", which refers to cooperation among state agencies, businesses and residents to better manage waste, he said.

The public-private partnership (PPP) aims to create a waste management model for other provinces and supports the government's policy to achieve a net-zero target, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption, reports the Bangkok Post.

