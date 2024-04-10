India's Navrattan Group to launch green cement

Suzanne Starbuck By 10 April 2024

India-based construction company Navrattan Group is planning to launch a green cement into the local market. According to the company, the new cement will offer builders, architects and developers a viable alternative to traditional cement without compromising on performance or durability. “By leveraging technologies and sustainable manufacturing processes, the group aims to set new standards of excellence in the field of construction materials,” said Navrattan Group.

“The green cement will address the growing demand for sustainable building materials in India’s rapidly expanding construction sector. With the country’s infrastructure development reaching new heights, there is an urgent need for eco-friendly solutions that can meet both environmental and construction demands," added Navrattan Group founder, Himansh Verma.

Published under