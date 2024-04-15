Mitsubishi Heavy Industries awarded Canadian CCUS project

Peter Bell By 15 April 2024

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has announced that it was awarded, alongside Kiewit Energy Group, a front end engineering design (FEED) contract for the carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) Project in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.



The technology is being deployed by Heidelberg Materials North America to develop a plant that potentially will, when fully operating, capture and store up to 1Mta of CO 2 from the cement plant with MHI’s proprietary CCUS technology. This project is planned to be the first full-scale application of CCUS in the cement sector globally.



The FEED study will leverage MHI’s proprietary Advanced KM CDR Process™ developed jointly with The Kansai Electric Power Co Inc, which uses the KS-21™ solvent.

