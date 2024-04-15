Ambuja and ACC cements gain GRIHA recognition

Suzanne Starbuck By 15 April 2024

Ambuja Cements and ACC have achieved certification for their sustainable blended cement products and are now enlisted in GRIHA's Product Catalogue. According to the companies, this underscores their leading role in green cement production and commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

GRIHA Council is an independent society developed for the promotion and adoption of sustainable habitats in the Indian subcontinent. It was established in 2007 with the combined efforts of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to develop the GRIHA rating system, which is suited to the Indian climate and to promote green buildings in the country.

With a commitment for a carbon neutral India by 2070, the GRIHA Council is working towards meeting this target by assisting and providing guidance to entities and companies from government and private sector aspiring for GRIHA certification, as well as helping with the selection of low impact sustainable materials through the GRIHA product catalogue.

Products such as Ambuja Cement, Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Kawach, Ambuja Compocem, ACC Suraksha, ACC Concrete Plus, ACC Gold, ACC F2R, and ACC HPC have undergone GRIHA Council evaluations, consisting of third-party tests, national and international sustainability benchmark for environmental certification to assess their low environmental impact on the environment.

Ajay Kapur, CEO of Adani Group's cement business, said, “We are thrilled to achieve this unique distinction for our blended cement products by GRIHA Council in their product catalogue. This distinction not only marks us as leaders in sustainable cement production but also affirms our commitment to sustainability, establishing us among India’s foremost sustainable companies. Our ethos of building nations with goodness, is at the heart of this achievement driving our innovation and dedication to sustainability."





