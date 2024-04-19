thyssenkrupp announces new CEO

Suzanne Starbuck By 19 April 2024

thyssenkrupp has announced the appointment of Christian Myland as the new chief executive officer of thyssenkrupp Polysius, effective 1 June 2024. He succeeds Pablo Hofelich, who has decided to take on a new professional challenge outside thyssenkrupp.

Mr Myland brings more than 16 years of corporate experience to his new position. In addition to various roles and management functions in Germany and abroad, including at thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG and thyssenkrupp Steel Americas as well as in thyssenkrupp's automotive business, he has spent the past seven years as CFO and five years as CEO at Uhde High Pressure Technologies (UHPT).

Miguel López, CEO of thyssenkrupp AG, said, “Christian Myland has stabilised and modernised our Uhde High Pressure Technologies business unit with its global project activities, sophisticated technologies and in-house production in Hagen and significantly improved its performance – both in new business and in the service business. He is therefore ideally qualified for his new role at thyssenkrupp Polysius. At the same time, we would like to thank Pablo Hofelich for his valuable work and wish him all the best for the future.”

Published under