IKN supply cooler for Kukurdih cement plant

Peter Bell By 19 April 2024

UltraTech's Kukurdih greenfield cement plant in India, has become IKN’s 14th clinker cooler installation with five more coming soon, says IKN.

IKN is proud to join UltraTech Cement's 150Mta celebration with its energy-efficient IKN pendulum cooler. The new Kukurdih cement plant will have a clinker capacity of 3.5Mta and a cement capacity of 5Mta, as well as a captive power plant of 50MW. The plant is located in the village of Sarkpar, Chhattisgarh.

