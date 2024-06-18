Heidelberg Materials appoints chief sustainability and new technologies officer

18 June 2024

Heidelberg Materials has appointed Dr Katharina Beumelburg as a new member of the managing board and chief sustainability and new technologies officer, effective from 1 October 2024. Dr Beumelburg will succeed Dr Nicola Kimm who will leave the company after completing her three-year term of office on 31 August 2024.

Dr Beumelburg joins Heidelberg Materials from SLB (formerly Schlumberger), the world's largest global energy technology company, where she has been a member of the executive management team as chief strategy and sustainability officer since May 2021. Previously, she spent more than 16 years in global leadership roles at Siemens, Siemens Energy and Hydrogen Europe, focussing on business strategy and excellence as well as energy systems. She studied industrial engineering and mechanical engineering and holds a PhD in Robotics and Automation from the University of Stuttgart.

Dr Bernd Scheifele, chairman of the supervisory board of Heidelberg Materials, said, “With the appointment of Katharina Beumelburg to the managing board of Heidelberg Materials, we will place an even greater focus on the implementation of our sustainability strategy. We will expand the necessary technologies and partnerships to further drive decarbonisation. Dr Beumelburg has extensive experience in carbon capture and storage from the oil and gas industry and brings a wealth of expert knowledge in developing partnerships across sectors.”

