Infrastructure project greenlight for Argos

20 June 2024

Argos French Guiana has been selected as a key supplier for the construction of the new Larivot bridge in French Guiana Argos' commitment is to deliver 9000t of cement and 3000t of other cementitious materials for the completion of the mega-project. Since 2023, to date, it has supplied more than 2000t of cement and 750t of other cementitious materials. With a length of 1300m, 50m-deep piles, and a diameter of 1.6m, this bridge is considered one of the most important engineering works in progress in French Guiana, claims Argos.

It is estimated that once the project is inaugurated, more than 15,000 vehicles will use the bridge daily. This will significantly improve the connectivity of the region, which has a constantly growing population.

“We are deeply honoured to have been chosen as a strategic partner of our client Société Guyanaise Rapid Béton (part of the Audemard Group) to jointly realise one of the most important projects in French Guiana, the construction of the new Larivot Bridge. We are confident that this project will have a significant impact on the progress of the territory and the communities surrounding it." Ricardo Hollander, Argos French Guiana general director.

“The company's participation in the project is a privilege and reflects our commitment to the construction of high-quality and high-impact works that seek the sustainable development of the region. At the same time, this has presented an operational challenge, given the technical hurdles related to the formulation and quality characteristics of the product. We reiterate our commitment and conviction in our contribution based on the experience, knowledge, and passion of our team to make this mega-project a resounding success and become a concrete step to continue building the future we dream of.” Gary Manuel de la Rosa, Argos Caribbean region general manager.

The Larivot Bridge, located on the national highway connecting Cayenne to Kourou, is the main connecting road between the east and west of French Guiana. This mega project has an estimated investment of EUR190m and is led by the Vinci Construction Grands Projets group, which aims to put the project into operation in early 2026.

