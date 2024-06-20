Khayah Cement highlights energy challenges

Suzanne Starbuck By 20 June 2024

Khayah Cement has said high energy costs along with cheap imports are threatening Zimbabwe’s cement producers, reports AllAfrica. According to the company, although power supply has remained relatively stable, power voltage fluctuations continue to affect the smooth running of its cement plant.

“The high power costs compared to neighbouring Zambia continue to pose a significant challenge,” said Arnold Chikazhe, company secretary, Khayah Cement. According to Mr Chikazhe, cheaper cement imports also continue to flood the Zimbabwe market, with the company calling for greater regulation of these, along with moves to bring inflation under control.

Despite these challenges, Khayah Cement reported a 38 per cent YoY advance in sales volumes in 2023.

