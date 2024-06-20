Rohrdorfer Zement invests in new PV system

20 June 2024

Rohrdorfer Zement has installed a new photovoltaic (PV) system as its plant in Rohrdorf, Bavaria, Germany. The system, which covers around 2000m2 of roof space, has a peak output of 400KW. According to the company, the Rohrdorf site has been producing a third of its own electricity needs since 2011 thanks to its waste heat power plant. This latest PV project will add a further 350MWh per year to the share of self-produced electricity.

The new PV installation took five weeks to construct and includes 1000 PV modules. The modules were supplied by Hecker Solar GmbH and installed by Elektro Ecker from Landshut. It marks another milestone in Rohrdorf’s ‘Initiative 3033’ which aims to generate 30 per cent of the electricity demand of the site by 2033. Around 12 per cent of the electricity demand of the total Rohrdorfer Group is currently supplied by self-generated, renewable energy. The company is expected to invest around EUR100m by 2033 in increasing this share to 30 per cent.

“In order to achieve the climate targets and to continue to operate economically, energy-intensive companies are dependent on a rapid expansion of electricity supply from renewable energy sources by the public sector,” said Dr Christopher Ehrenberg, technical director of the cement division at Rohrdorfer. “With our 3033 initiative, we are sending a signal that we are not just waiting, but are actively working on the solution.”

