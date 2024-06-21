Groundbreaking ceremony on CAP2U project at Lengfurt

On 19 June 2024, Linde and Heidelberg Materials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their large-scale carbon capture and liquefaction plant in Lengfurt, Germany. Christian Knell, general manager of Heidelberg Materials Germany, and Andreas X Müller, managing director of Linde Gas Germany, welcomed around 50 guests to this milestone event on the construction site at the Lengfurt cement plant.

“With the amine scrubbing technology applied here in Lengfurt, we are demonstrating the capture and utilisation of CO 2 on an industrial scale for the first time in the cement industry in Germany. What makes our pioneering project special is that the captured CO 2 from cement production is processed in such a way that it can be reused in the food industry. We are determined to reduce the carbon footprint of our sites and products to the greatest extent possible and are therefore delighted to collaborate with our joint venture in realising this CCU project in Germany,” explained Mr Knell.

“Thanks to our expertise along the entire CO 2 value chain, we support our customers across hard-to- abate sectors in their decarbonisation efforts,” added Mr Müller. “Our collaboration with Heidelberg Materials and the execution of the project in Lengfurt mark a significant milestone on the path to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the cement industry. In addition, with this plant we can expand our offering and provide our customers with a secure and high-quality supply of CO 2 .”

Under the name “Capture-to-Use” (CAP2U), Heidelberg Materials and Linde have established a joint venture to build and operate a carbon capture and liquefaction plant, which is expected to go into operation in 2025. The plant will enable the captured CO 2 from cement production to be utilised as a valuable raw material for industrial applications. Due to its purity, the processed gas will be suitable for use in both the food and chemical industries. The planned volume of purified and liquefied CO 2 is around 70,000tpa.

The plant is being designed and built by Linde Engineering. Based on an amine scrubbing system specially developed for flue gases, the CO 2 will be separated directly from part of the exhaust gas stream from the cement clinker kiln. Equipment for purification and liquefaction, tanks for intermediate storage of the product, and loading facilities are also part of the project scope.

