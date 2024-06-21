Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies signs partnership with housing group

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced the signing of a commercial partnership with Polylogis Group, a leading player in the housing market, and with its subsidiary LogiOuest, one of the most active social landlords in the Loire-Atlantique and Maine-et-Loire regions.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “We are honoured to be working with key players such as Polylogis and LogiOuest to support their development strategy towards carbon neutrality. The prescribing of Hoffmann Green's innovative clinker-free cements continues, and we look forward to see the development of Polylogis' and LogiOuest's first low-carbon property programs in Loire-Atlantique and Maine-et-Loire.”

Guillaume Corfdir, MD of LOGIOUEST, completed: “Given our role as a pioneering social housing provider in environmental initiatives, we are delighted to sign this partnership with Hoffmann Green, which fits in perfectly with the Polylogis group's corporate project, in which we are fully committed to playing a role in the ecological transition. This agreement means that we can provide our customers with even more eco-responsible social housing, built with low-carbon cement, while guaranteeing the full quality of their homes which is our trademark.

