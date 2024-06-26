Cemex supplies Paris Olympics

Suzanne Starbuck By 26 June 2024

Cemex has supplied architectural and Vertua lower-carbon concretes for the construction or renovation of multiple venues in Paris that will host sports competitions this summer. The projects that Cemex participated in include the Olympic Aquatic Centre, the Grand Palais and the Athlete’s Village.

“These projects exemplify Cemex’s versatility, delivering tailor-made solutions that best suit our specific customers’ needs,” said Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex. “We’re proud to provide high-quality, more sustainable building solutions for the world’s premiere venues and events.”

For the Olympic Aquatic Center and its soft mobility footbridge, Cemex provided 15,000m3 of ready-mix concrete, requiring over 50 formulations, including Vertua lower-carbon concrete, concrete made from recycled aggregates, as well as concrete adapted to various weather conditions. This sports centre, developed by the Metropole du Grand Paris, is connected to the Stade de France and can expand from 2500-5000 seats, catering to a variety of sports activities.

Cemex also played a key role in the renovation of the iconic Grand Palais structure. Built in 1900, this historic building has been completely restored for the first time in its history and will host international fencing and taekwondo competitions this summer. The Athletes’ Village, developed by SOLIDEO and expected to house over 14,000 athletes and their accompanying staff, was also built in part using Cemex materials. Both sports venues used Vertua lower-carbon concrete with a reduced carbon footprint.

