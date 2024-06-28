Atlantic Group to open new plant in Madagascar

Suzanne Starbuck By 28 June 2024

Atlantic Group has laid the foundation stone on a new cement plant in Tamatava, Madagascar. This latest project forms part of the cement producer’s plans to develop its activities in the region, reports FratMat.Info.

The new plant will have a cement production capacity of more than 500,000tpa and is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2025. To help protect the local environment, Atlantic has said that it intends to use cutting-edge technology to reduce the facility’s carbon footprint.

