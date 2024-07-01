Unacem to invest US$300m to reduce its carbon footprint by 2030

01 July 2024

Peru-based Unacem Group has published its Corporate Roadmap to 2030, setting a carbon emissions target of 1500kg of CO 2 /t of cement by 2030 in all its operations, representing a reduction from 607kg, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. To achieve the target the company is investing US$300m by 2030.



In 2023 the company achieved a reduction of 5kg of CO 2 /to of cement and has set a total reduction target of 6kg for 2024. In the medium term, targets are 21 and 16kg for 2025 and 2026, respectively.



In addition, Unacem is reducing the clinker factor of its products. To date the company’s operations in Peru and Ecuador have made key progress in reducing the use of clinker, with a clinker factor of 85 and 70 per cent, respectively.

Furthermore, thermal efficiency and the use of alternative fuels are also included in the roadmap with a target to use 100 per cent clean energy to operate its plants in Peru by 2035. Unacem is also considering hybrid electric transportation although this is a large capex investment and the current focus is on the cement plants.



The company is also looking at carbon capture and offsetting as well as innovation and development.

