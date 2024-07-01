Leilac to share decarbonisation recommendations with DoE

Peter Bell By 01 July 2024

Leilac is responding to the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) recent 'Request for Information on Transforming Industry – Strategies for Decarbonisation,' to help identify cost-effective decarbonisation pathways.

Leilac, a decarbonisation project using Calix technology and Heidelberg Material's Lixhe and Ennigerloh Nord facilities, is deploying a unique decarbonisation technology purpose built for cement and lime to provide the lowest cost means of capturing unavoidable process CO 2 emissions and enable lower cost and lower carbon fuels, including electrification.

Through experience developing CCUS projects for cement and lime in the US, Europe and around the world, Leilac has identified numerous common barriers for decarbonisation projects. Leilac will provide recommendations for additional policy support that can help reduce barriers and drive adoption of decarbonisation solutions in the US, including:

• enhanced incentives for process emission capture under Section 45Q of the US tax code

• the development of, and fair access to, low-cost CO 2 transport and storage infrastructure, particularly targeted at unavoidable process emissions

• government-led advisory and coordination support for complex CCUS projects, matching partners across the carbon value chain and helping to navigate regulatory and stakeholder challenges

• support that provides downside cushioning for projects, in addition to the upside incentives currently available, to derisk early adoption of new technologies

• support for commercial demonstration of electrification + CCUS for process emissions in cement

• introduction of safe and consistent standards for CCUS projects that promote lowest cost system-wide solutions

• further emphasis on community benefits and public engagement initiatives, embedding public acceptance at the heart of every publicly funded CCUS project

• continued implementation of policies that drive demand for, and promote stricter regulation of, low-carbon intensity products

• equal incentives for CO 2 avoidance with CO 2 capture from industrial facilities.

• consider biogenic sources of carbon emissions as being non-emitted and incentivise fuel switching from conventional fossil to alternative fuels

• following successful commercial demonstrations, gradually transition public support from a project level towards the deployment of industry-wide enabling infrastructure.

Published under