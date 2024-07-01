Dalmia Bharat to collect an additional 70,000t of RDF from Gadakana

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corp(BMC) has announced its decision to allow Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd to collect an additional 70,000t of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from the Gadakana temporary transit station. The RDF is produced from the waste that is processed at the site.

Previously, the state government had partnered with four cement plants – Dalmia’s Rajgangpur, Siva Cement’s Kutra, ACC’s Bargarh and Toshali Cements’ Ampavalli – to manage non-recyclable waste, but only Dalmia has an active agreement with BMC.

Over the last six months, Dalmia Cement has already lifted 50,000t of RDF from the Gadakana site. The BMC plans to spend approximately INR10m (US$119,845) for co-processing every 10,000t of RDF and pays around INR928/t for transportation. To expedite the waste processing, the BMC is using three trammels and three Terex machines (which aid in the sorting and breaking down of waste material). Additionally, they are considering hiring a single agency for windrow composting, an organic method of breaking down waste using long, well-aerated rows of material.

