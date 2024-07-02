ANRAV project completes temporary installation of OxyCal and Oxygen storage units

Peter Bell By 02 July 2024

Heidelberg Materials reports that over the last six months significant progress has been made at its Bulgarian Devnya cement plant with the installation of the temporary OxyCal and Oxygen storage units, which are now fully integrated into the commercially operating kiln.

The ANRAV project will be the multinational’s first full-chain CCUS project in eastern Europe, and will eventually cover carbon capture, transport and storage as well as utilisation.

In a first step towards full-scale implementation, the novel ANRAV.beta pilot will demonstrate OxyCal technology on an industrial scale. The technology is based on the addition of pure oxygen to the clinker burning process, resulting in a CO 2 -rich flue gas that can be reused or safely stored. As a result, the facility will have a capturing capacity of 800,000tpa of CO 2 .

Additionally, Heidelberg Materials will conduct performance tests using 100 per cent alternative fuels.

Published under