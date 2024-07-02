Low-carbon cement technology licensed to CalPortland

Peter Bell By 02 July 2024

Solidia Technologies, Inc a pioneer and leading company in the low carbon cement and concrete market, has entered into a technology licensing arrangement with CalPortland® Co in the western US, for the licence of certain patents that enable up to a 50 per cent reduction in the carbon footprint of cement and concrete. The limited licences will allow CalPortland to use the Solidia technology in the western US in to develop its low carbon solutions. CalPortland also purchased certain lab and plant assets from Solidia.

“Solidia Technologies is excited to begin a new licensing program with CalPortland,” Russell Hill, CEO of Solidia stated. “CalPortland’s unwavering commitment to decarbonisation of the cement and concrete industries makes it a great partner for continuing the vast development and research advanced by Solidia for more than a decade ago.”

“CalPortland continues to focus on decarbonisation opportunities that lead to meaningful and innovative carbon reduction for the cement and concrete industries,” said Bill Mullen, CalPortland COO. “Our Carbon Reduction Team has worked diligently with Solidia Technologies to enter into this licensing agreement and asset purchase that will help us achieve our sustainability goals.”

Solidia Cement is a low-limestone cement that gains strength through carbonation rather than hydration like traditional Portland cement (OPC). Solidia Cement is made using the same raw materials and equipment as OPC cement, but Solidia Cement achieves significant CO 2 reductions from lower production temperatures and reduced limestone calcination.

Following the divestiture to CalPortland, Solidia expects to continue to work with licensing partners to provide its low carbon solutions embodied in more than 300 patents and patent applications across the globe.

