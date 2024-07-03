CemNet.com » Cement News » Titan and Sinoma CBMI sign net zero technology MoU

Titan and Sinoma CBMI sign net zero technology MoU

By Peter Bell
03 July 2024


Titan Group and Sinoma CBMI have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore new business opportunities and drive technological innovations aimed at decarbonising and digitalising cement manufacturing.

Marcel Cobuz, chair of the Titan Group Executive Committee, stated: “Our partnership with Sinoma will enhance our Green Growth Strategy 2026, benefiting both companies and advancing efficiencies across various fronts. Together, we are transforming the building materials sector towards a net zero future.” 

Tong Laigou, executive director of Sinoma CBMI, commented: “We aim to strengthen cooperation with TITAN in green and low-carbon development, digital intelligence, and plant operation and maintenance. This marks a new chapter of mutual trust and win-win cooperation between our companies.”  

Building on their successful collaboration history, including the construction of Titan’s state-of-the-art cement plant in Albania in 2010, Titan and Sinoma CBMI are set to deepen their partnership. The MoU outlines collaboration areas such as low-carbon fuel technologies, cooler technologies, virtual cement technology, digital spare parts warehousing, modular grinding solutions and carbon capture solutions. 

The deal also highlights research and development in data-driven digital manufacturing, logistics optimisation, plant automation, waste heat recovery, smart mining technologies, and efficient grinding of clay and other supplementary cementitious materials.

