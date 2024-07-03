Titan and Sinoma CBMI sign net zero technology MoU

Peter Bell By 03 July 2024

Titan Group and Sinoma CBMI have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore new business opportunities and drive technological innovations aimed at decarbonising and digitalising cement manufacturing.



Marcel Cobuz, chair of the Titan Group Executive Committee, stated: “Our partnership with Sinoma will enhance our Green Growth Strategy 2026, benefiting both companies and advancing efficiencies across various fronts. Together, we are transforming the building materials sector towards a net zero future.”

Tong Laigou, executive director of Sinoma CBMI, commented: “We aim to strengthen cooperation with TITAN in green and low-carbon development, digital intelligence, and plant operation and maintenance. This marks a new chapter of mutual trust and win-win cooperation between our companies.”

Building on their successful collaboration history, including the construction of Titan’s state-of-the-art cement plant in Albania in 2010, Titan and Sinoma CBMI are set to deepen their partnership. The MoU outlines collaboration areas such as low-carbon fuel technologies, cooler technologies, virtual cement technology, digital spare parts warehousing, modular grinding solutions and carbon capture solutions.

The deal also highlights research and development in data-driven digital manufacturing, logistics optimisation, plant automation, waste heat recovery, smart mining technologies, and efficient grinding of clay and other supplementary cementitious materials.

Published under