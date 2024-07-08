Trinidad Cement changes two executive managers

Muriel Bal By 08 July 2024

Trinidad Cement Ltd has announced two changes to its executive management team. The Cemex subsidiary's General Manager, Guillermo Rojo de Diego, will be replaced by Cemex Commercial VP, Gonzalo Rueda Castillo. Roberto Adrian Villarreal Villarreal will take over from Gustavo Alejandro Ruiz Silva as group strategic planning manager.



Mr Rojo was appointed general manager in 2019 and will help Mr Rueda transition into the role. Mr Castillo, who has over 25 years' experience in the company, will oversee Trinidad Cement's operations in Trinidad-Tobago, Barbados and Guyana.



Mr Silva was appointed strategic planning manager in 2021. His replacement, Mr Villareal, has been in the Caribbean for the past 10 years and was general manager responsible for operations in Barbados and Guyana.

