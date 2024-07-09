Geocycle helps Cement Australia to maximise alternative fuel recovery

By Peter Bell, 09 July 2024

During 2023 Geocycle, in partnership with Cement Australia, managed to process approximately 60,000t of solid, liquid and gaseous industrial wastes. This resource was used safely and compliantly through the cement kilns located in Railton (Tasmania) and Gladstone (Queensland).



The cement producer used approximately 25,036kl of industrial waste that would otherwise have gone to landfill and approximately 36,399kl of alternative fuel replacement was produced, while 39,419t of coal was replaced by alternative fuels. Cement Australia removed approximately 48,000t of CO 2 being released into the atmosphere.

Geocycle SBF Pty Ltd is the alternative fuel arm of Cement Australia.

