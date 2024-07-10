KOdeCO project added to Croatian Strategic Investment Projects

Peter Bell By 10 July 2024

Holcim Hrvatska is proud to announce that its KOdeCO net zero project has been included in the List of Strategic Investment Projects of the Republic of Croatia.

Worth EUR237m, this project will enable the cement producer to achieve decarbonisation goals in the cement industry, reduce CO 2 emissions and create new jobs.

Holcim Hrvatska has thanked the Ministry of Economy and the Commission for their support and recognition of the work to decarbonise. Holcim will become the first producer of carbon-neutral cement in Croatia and one of the first in Europe thanks to this project, which is the only major Croatian project co-financed through the EU Innovation Fund of the European Commission.

