Loesche wins UK mill order

Peter Bell By 12 July 2024

Loesche has been awarded an order by Aggregate Industries UK Ltd (Holcim group) for the delivery of a grinding plant for the Port of Tilbury, London, in 2025.



The centrepiece of this plant will be a Porsche vertical roller mill type LM30.2 CS. The scope of supply includes a LSKS dynamic classifier, process filters, nuisance filters, hot gas generator, mill fan, structural steelwork and ducting.



The new facility is designed for Aggregate Industries to supply customers 24h/day with conventional, low-carbon and circular cementitious materials from five loading heads.

