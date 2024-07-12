CemNet.com » Cement News » Loesche wins UK mill order

Loesche wins UK mill order

Loesche wins UK mill order
By Peter Bell
12 July 2024


Loesche has been awarded an order by Aggregate Industries UK Ltd (Holcim group) for the delivery of a grinding plant for the Port of Tilbury, London, in 2025.

The centrepiece of this plant will be a Porsche vertical roller mill type LM30.2 CS. The scope of supply includes a LSKS dynamic classifier, process filters, nuisance filters, hot gas generator, mill fan, structural steelwork and ducting.

The new facility is designed for Aggregate Industries to supply customers 24h/day with conventional, low-carbon and circular cementitious materials from five loading heads. 

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: UK Western Europe Loesche New order Aggregate Industries Holcim 