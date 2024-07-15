Titan included in FTSE4Good Index Series

Peter Bell By 15 July 2024

Titan Group has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.



FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption and climate change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds.



Titan plans and carries out initiatives across its operations, supported by ambitious ESG targets and science-based CO 2 reduction goals. The company’s emphasis on transparency, ethical practices and environmental stewardship has positioned it as a preferred partner for investors committed to ESG principles.

