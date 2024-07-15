Holcim produces 99.2% clinker-free cement in North America

Peter Bell By 15 July 2024

Holcim has successfully placed its first 99.2 per cent clinker-free concrete pavement in North America. In collaboration with Stoneway Concrete, this project resulted in 74.7 per cent lower CO 2 emissions than standard concrete using Type IL cement available in the market, claims Holcim.



“Our net-zero goals are ambitious, and to get there, we need to continuously push the boundaries to decarbonise building at scale,” said Toufic Tabbara, Holcim regional head, North America. “Through cutting-edge research and development, our team of engineers have created a virtually clinker-free cement. This innovation represents a substantial reduction in carbon emissions and a major step in sustainable building.”



The 30m3 slab-on-grade concrete pad was poured at Holcim’s Seattle plant in May 2024 and was engineered to withstand heavy truck traffic. Holcim’s approach in this project substituted clinker, traditionally the primary component in cement production, with a slag activator, significantly decreasing the energy required and resulting in a much lower carbon footprint.



"As a leader in our industry, we believe in setting the standard for product innovation and sustainability,” says Cory Cannon, vice president of cement sales and logistics. “This product exemplifies our ability to swiftly introduce eco-friendly building solutions, and we’re pleased with the positive reception from our customers, showing the industry's readiness to embrace these advancements.”



This demonstration sets the stage for further collaboration with customers in the Pacific Northwest, with early commercial pours anticipated in June and July of 2024.

