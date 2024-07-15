Raysut Cement 1H loss widens

Muriel Bal By 15 July 2024

Oman-based Raysut Cement posted a total revenue of OMR31.6m (US$82.1m) in the first half of 2024, representing a 5.7 per cent decline when compared with OMR33.5m in the year-ago period.



The group’s loss widened to OMR4.7m from OMR1.7m in the 1H23.

