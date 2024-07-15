Cochin Port opens fourth terminal

Muriel Bal By 15 July 2024

A new cement terminal has entered operation on a 1.14ha plot at Ernakulam Wharf, Kerala, India. The Cochin Port Trust launched the port’s fourth terminal, which is expected to handle 0.3Mta of cement.



The first vessel to enter the terminal was the Penna Suraksha, the largest self-discharge vessel in Asia with a discharge capacity of 1000tph. The 25,000t cargo from Krishnapatnam will be bagged at Penna Cement Industries’ plant at the port.

