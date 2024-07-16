Cemex supplies NASA bridge project

Suzanne Starbuck By 16 July 2024

Cemex is supplying concrete for the rebuilding of the NASA Causeway Bridge, which will enhance accessibility along this corridor for transporting rockets to the Kennedy Space Center. The NASA Causeway, originally consisting of twin bascule bridges built in 1964, is being replaced with new twin high-level bridges that will facilitate improved movement for oversized vehicles to launch sites. Cemex is providing over 60,000 cubic yards of high-strength concrete for this project.

“We are proud to contribute to this iconic infrastructure project, which enhances transportation and connectivity, facilitates business operations, and supports technological advancement,” said Jaime Muguiro, president of Cemex US. “Cemex brings its extensive experience, high-quality products, and reliable service to help make this project a reality.”

The NASA Causeway Bridge is being reconstructed under a partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), NASA, and Space Florida.

Supplying concrete for this project presented supply chain challenges that Cemex and contractor Orion Construction worked closely together to resolve, leveraging a collaborative relationship, established schedule, and vertically integrated supply chain capabilities. The new bridge, spanning 4025ft over the Indian River Lagoon and rising 65ft with a taller and wider fixed design, will improve connectivity from the Florida mainland to the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The eastbound bridge was opened to the public last year, a milestone completion for this project, while the westbound bridge is currently scheduled to open in the summer of 2025.





