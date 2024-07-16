Lumbres cement plant opts for polysius® booster mill

Peter Bell By 16 July 2024

Eqiom Lumbres cement plant (CRH group) in France has entrusted thyssenkrupp Polysius with the implementation of an ultrafine grinding plant. This additional grinding stage allows for the reduction of the clinker factor in cement.

The system includes the polysius® booster mill, the ultrafine separators sepol® UF and its ancillary equipment including material handling equipment and process gas management. The polysius® booster mill is available in four sizes from 300 to 1800kW installed power. Site services and technical support for performance optimisation will also be provided by thyssenkrupp Polysius. Equipment deliveries are scheduled through late summer 2025 for a start-up in the beginning of winter 2025.

Xenia Schulze Bernd, head of Innolab: “Ultrafine grinding and separation is an enabler for clinker factor reduction and efficient production of special products. Expecting a market demand for big volumes of high fineness products, we have developed a polysius® ultrafine grinding plant to complement our grey2green portfolio. We are grateful for the collaboration with the innovative partner Eqiom/CRH to implement this technology in Europe."

Layal Haddad, project manager, adds: "Aware of the stakes of tomorrow and beyond, Eqiom/CRH places great value on sustainability. With our ultrafine production technology we are proud to play our part in decarbonation to reduce carbon footprint of cement. This is the first ultrafine grinding plant based on booster mill technology to be sold worldwide. We look forward, together with the Eqiom/CRH team, to a successful project."

