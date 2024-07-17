InterCement Participações SA files for Preliminary Injunction

InterCement Participações SA and its subsidiary, InterCement Brasil SA, and its subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Spain, and its controlling shareholder, Mover Participações SA, have filed for a protective injunction (Preliminary Injunction) in Brazil in support of a court-supervised interim collective mediation process with its principal financial creditors.

The company and affiliates referred to the above Preliminary Injunction to permit a stable negotiating environment in the mediation process between the company, affiliates and principal financial creditors.



The company also announced that the exclusive agreement executed on 1 May 2024 with Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) with respect to CSN’s potential acquisition of all the outstanding shares pf the company’s capital stock expired in accordance with the terms of 12 July 2024 and has not been renewed.

