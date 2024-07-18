Carbon Upcycling Technologies awards contract for first industrial LC Mill

Muriel Bal By 18 July 2024

Germany-based leading clean tech group Carbon Upcycling Technologies has awarded FIDEtechnology the first industrial order for an LC Mill.



The new LC Mill is an industrial-scale commercial unit, boasting a 10 times larger capacity than the Swiss prototype, which was successfully tested at EPFL, Lausanne, Switzerland. With the ability to process 1.5tph of material, the LC Mill is expected to contribute to an estimated reduction of 150,000tpa of CO 2 emissions in clinker replacement cement blends.



“The process not only increases efficiency by 300 per cent but also enables the production of low-carbon, sustainable blended cements on an industrial scale. With rising energy costs and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions, FIDEtechnology's solution comes at a crucial moment for sustainable innovation in the industry,” said FIDEtechnology in a press statement.







Published under