Lafarge and Geocycle extend Calgary Aggregate Recycling agreement

Peter Bell By 19 July 2024

The Exshaw Lafarge and Geocycle team announces an extension of their agreement with Calgary Aggregate Recycling (CAR), an Indigenous-owned business, to recycle by-products typically sent to landfill. These by-products are predominantly clay and silt from CAR’s soil washing system, the first of its kind in Alberta.



Since 2023 the Exshaw team has successfully recycled these materials as part of the cement manufacturing process. Last year, the team processed approximately 7000t, with a 2024 target of more than 35,000t.



“As one of the world's most transformative companies, we embrace the circularity challenge as a central strategic opportunity. We are excited to collaborate with CAR to develop sustainable recycling solutions that contribute to Canada's circular economy in line with our GreenGrowth strategy,” said Sophie Wu, head of Geocycle North America.

