Airvault plant modification is well underway

Peter Bell By 23 July 2024

Heidelberg Materials’ Airvault cement plant in the Deux-Sèvres region of France recently welcomed Bruno Pillon, the company’s president of France activities, Benoit Galichet, industrial and technical director, and Charles Clavreul, general counsel. They were given an opportunity to see the progress of the Airvault 2025 GOCO2 project.

After almost completing the design of the infrastructure, the plant is now installing the first mechanical elements such as the crusher, to crush the rock extracted from the quarry and the scraper to recover the material stored in the hall. The preheating cyclones, where the first temperature exchanges will take place, are now assembled, and are just waiting to be raised in the preheating tower.

Published under