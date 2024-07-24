Pakistan's cement industry to meet greenhouse gas emissions challenge

ICR Newsroom By 24 July 2024

Pakistan's cement industry's focus on reducing emissions from clinker production and improving energy efficiency, while considering alternative fuels and materials is seen as more crucial than ever. With the industry's emissions having seen a significant surge in recent years, a detailed report highlighted in local media claims that urgent action is required to address the environmental impact of the industry’s expansion.

Dr Mohammed Faheem Khokhar, a National University of Sciences and Technology (Nust) professor and researcher, identifies several key challenges that hinder the cement industry’s transition to a low-carbon future. These include the industry's reliance on coal for the calcination process, the absence of a robust regulatory framework and policy support for decarbonisation, high transition costs, and the lack of incentives for the transition. He emphasises the crucial role of government intervention in the form of a regulatory framework and policy support to facilitate the industry's transition to a more sustainable future.

He proposes a multi-pronged approach involving technological upgrades, regulatory reforms, incentives, international collaboration, and cross-sector collaboration. These measures aim to facilitate the industry’s shift to alternative fuels, renewable energy, clinker substitution, energy efficiency, and carbon capture technologies. If implemented, these solutions could significantly reduce the industry's carbon footprint and pave the way for a more sustainable future for Pakistan’s cement industry.

Pakistan’s cement industry is confronted with two seemingly conflicting challenges. Pakistan’s per capita cement consumption, at 182kg, is significantly lower than the global average of 550kg, indicating a substantial untapped market potential. However, the industry's heavy reliance on coal, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of its energy consumption, exposes it to the volatility of global coal prices. Encouraging local demand for cement could lead to significant environmental and climate impacts. However, it also presents a promising economic opportunity for the industry.

“By transitioning to sustainable practices, Pakistan can drive its cement sector to be globally competitive while spearheading climate change mitigation,” Professor Khokhar maintains. “The pressing need to reduce this industry’s carbon footprint and a pivot towards its simultaneous growth and sustainability is self-evident.

Pakistan has witnessed a steady rise in greenhouse gas emissions in recent decades. Since 1990, the country’s GHG emissions have surged by over 160 per cent — a figure below the 175 per cent average increase among the Middle East, north Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan nations but substantially exceeding the global average of 50 per cent. This stark contrast underscores the imperative for Pakistan to adopt effective carbon mitigation strategies to curb its escalating emission levels.

According to Professor Khokhar, the success of this shift, however, hinges upon the collaborative efforts of all the cement industry stakeholders. “Sustainable practices are no longer optional but essential. By exploring alternative fuels, investing in energy-efficient technology, and replacing clinker with other materials, the cement industry can curb its escalating emissions and work towards the crucial net-zero emissions goal.”

