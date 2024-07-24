Aggregates Industries UK names new CEO

Suzanne Starbuck By 24 July 2024

Holcim has announced Lee Sleight as the new CEO of Aggregate Industries UK. He will take up his position on 1 August 2024.

Mr Sleight joined the business in 2021 as managing director of the ready-mixed concrete division and in his time there transformed the business. Last year he moved to take up the role as managing director of the aggregates division. He has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry holding various senior leadership positions.

Outgoing CEO and Holcim Region Head West Europe, Dragan Maksimovic, said, “Firstly, I’d like to congratulate Lee on his appointment. He will make an excellent CEO. I have worked closely with him for the last few years and he has a proven track record in leading and transforming businesses. I am confident he will continue to drive the business forward while delivering on our ambitious plans of decarbonisation and green growth.”

Kaziwe Kaulule will succeed Mr Sleight as managing director of the company’s aggregates division. Mr Kaulule joined AIUK in October 2023 as director of strategic and commercial growth, having previously been CEO of Holcim’s South Africa and Zimbabwe businesses.

