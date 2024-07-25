ThyssenKrupp Polysius' first rotary shell repair in Brazil

Peter Bell By 25 July 2024

Last month, thyssenkrupp Polysius Brazil received its first rotary shell repair order. The order includes the supply of spare parts, such as a kiln shell, kiln tyre and fixing material, kiln inlet seal, thrust roller system but also a rotary shell repair service with a contractor.

“We are pleased to continue working with our customer, who already received a second quadropol® vertical roller mill and a sepol® last year, said thyssenkrupp Polysius Brazil.



The new repair service covers shell repair for rotary kilns, tube mills, trommels and dryers, as well as repair planning, on-site installation and technical supervision. A-C Equipment Services original concept was developed with an international team from Brazil, Spain, Germany and the USA.

Published under