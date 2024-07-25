ThyssenKrupp Polysius' first rotary shell repair in Brazil

Last month, thyssenkrupp Polysius Brazil received its first rotary shell repair order. The order includes the supply of spare parts, such as a kiln shell, kiln tyre and fixing material, kiln inlet seal, thrust roller system but also a rotary shell repair service with a contractor.
“We are pleased to continue working with our customer, who already received a second quadropol® vertical roller mill and a sepol® last year, said thyssenkrupp Polysius Brazil.
The new repair service covers shell repair for rotary kilns, tube mills, trommels and dryers, as well as repair planning, on-site installation and technical supervision. A-C Equipment Services original concept was developed with an international team from Brazil, Spain, Germany and the USA.