Titan Group introduces Titan Edge and Premier

26 July 2024

Titan Group has introduced Titan Edge family of products where “sustainability meets performance”, and Titan Premier family of services are aligned with the group’s Green Growth Strategy 2026. Both offerings WILL aim to offer innovative and sustainable solutions and services, empowering customers to advance construction and meet the challenges and opportunities for a safer, more resilient, more sustainable and enjoyable world, says Titan.

Titan Edge products will be available in the markets in the second half of 2024, accelerating the group’s target to double sustainable solutions offerings by 2026.Titan Edge represents Titan’s dedication to a more viable future, offering a range of products and solutions that deliver exceptional performance while promoting sustainable development in building and civil engineering works. The Titan Edge family of products will initially include innovative cements and high-performance concretes with superior technical and functional performance, verified with Type III Environmental Performance Declarations (EPDs).

With the accelerated transition to more sustainable solutions in construction, the Titan Edge family will grow in time with value added products from additional categories, such as processed supplementary cementitious materials, recycled materials, high performance blocks and technical mortars.



Titan Premier represents Titan’s commitment to enhancing its customers’ journey through comprehensive services, including technical support, customer services, and digital solutions. This initiative aligns with the company’s strategic priority of delivering superior value to customers through an unparalleled service experience.



Marcel Cobuz, chair of the Titan Group Executive Committee, commented: "Titan Edge represents a bold leap forward in our commitment to be at the forefront of the building materials industry towards a more sustainable and resilient future. This initiative reflects our dedication to creating products with excellent performance that positively contribute to our environment and society. Titan Premier represents our commitment to ensure an enhanced customer experience and maximum efficiency. We are eager to see them make a significant impact in our industry, setting new benchmarks for customer satisfaction, outstanding performance and product sustainability.”

