ACC sees results dip YoY in June quarter

Suzanne Starbuck By 30 July 2024

India-based ACC Ltd has reported standalone total income of INR52,254m (US$623.9m) in the three months ended 30 June 2024. This compares to INR52,793m in the same period a year earlier.

Profit before tax declined from INR6230m in the quarter ended 30 June 2023 to INR4925m in the same period in the following year, while profit after tax over the same time frame fell from INR4639m to INR3662m.

Total expenses for the company stood at INR47,329m in the June 2024 quarter, up from INR46,562m in the quarter ended 20 June 2023. Increases were seen in the cost of materials consumed and purchases of stock-in-trade, while power and fuel expenses, and freight and forwarding costs fell over the period.

Basic earnings per share came in at INR19.50 in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, down from INR24.71 in the comparable quarter in 2023.

