Medhat Ismail appointed the new CEO of Lafarge in Iraq

Peter Bell By 30 July 2024

Medhat Ismail will start his new position as Lafarge Iraq CEO in August 2024. Medhat brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His proven ability to drive industrial transformation while prioritising sustainability aligns perfectly with Holcim’s global strategy.

By pioneering alternative raw materials and building the Geocycle platform, he has positioned Iraq at the forefront of the circular economy, says Lafarge Iraq. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating other company’s journey toward a new era of growth.

