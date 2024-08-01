Heidelberg Materials acquires Carver Sand & Gravel

Suzanne Starbuck By 01 August 2024

Heidelberg Materials North America has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Carver Sand & Gravel, the largest aggregates producer in the Albany, New York, area. Included in this acquisition are four quarries, three sand and gravel pits, two asphalt plants, 70Mt of aggregate reserves, a logistics business and about 200 employees. Heidelberg Materials and Carver Companies have also agreed on a strategic partnership in the Albany area for land and marine logistics.

“We are continuing to grow our US business in line with our strong focus on deepening our footprint in local core markets,” said Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board. “Such targeted investments contribute towards further top and – through synergies – bottom line growth in the attractive North American market while accelerating our green transformation.”

