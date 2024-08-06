Mannok improves ESG data collection

Peter Bell By 06 August 2024

Mannok in UK and Ireland has installed SustainIQ to enhance its sustainability efforts and to streamline its environmental social governance (ESG) reporting. The installation will also provide Mannok Cement with a better understanding of its scope 3 supply chain emissions.



SustainIQ will enable Mannok to enhance its overall sustainability efforts and raise awareness of its importance across the company. It will streamline the ESG reporting by automating the data collection process making the company more efficient, while providing it with insights and analysis for informed data-driven decision making. Senior leadership will also be engaged by having access to usable sustainable data.

ESG data will also be integrated into the company’s broader business strategies and operations. SustainIQ was launched in 2018.

Published under