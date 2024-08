Kiln Services Pvt Ltd completes Ambuja ball mill project

Peter Bell By 12 August 2024

Kiln Services Pvt Ltd has executed a cement ball mill job for Ambuja Cement Ltd’s Roorkee plant (Adani Cement group). The job has been carried out within the stipulated time and the ball mill started and is running successfully without any abnormalities.

The scope of work at Roorkee includes replacement of locating ball mill tyre, reversal of girth gear and alignment, plus replacement of pinion with bearing.

Published under