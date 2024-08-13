Cemengal wins new mill project in Tanzania

Peter Bell By 13 August 2024

Simba Energy Ltd (Simba Group) is in the advanced stages of a groundbreaking partnership with Cemengal P&G. The company is establishing a twin cement grinding mill in the Tanga region of Tanzania. This state-of-the-art facility will have an approximate capacity of 94tph.

The primary goal of this initiative is to address the pressing cement shortage affecting both the mainland and the nearby island regions. By enhancing the local production capacity, the company aims to meet the growing demand and support the ongoing development projects in these areas.

This project represents a crucial step forward for both Simba Energy Ltd and Cemengal P&G. The collaboration brings together a wealth of expertise and experience, ensuring that the twin cement grinding mill will be a benchmark of efficiency and productivity. “We are confident that this facility will not only alleviate the current cement deficit but also set new standards for quality and performance in the industry,” said Simba Group CEO, David Ndelwa.

