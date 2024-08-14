Carbon Upcycling joins the PCA to advance decarbonisation

14 August 2024

Decarbonisation and carbon capture and utilisation provider Carbon Upcycling is admitted to the Portland Cement Association (PCA).



The US Department of Energy recently announced over US$1.2bn in funding for PCA member companies to launch decarbonisation projects, as part of the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. This federal investment underscores the cement industry's ambitious steps towards carbon neutrality, with carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) companies, like Carbon Upcycling, playing a crucial role.

"We are thrilled to have Carbon Upcycling join us as a member of the Portland Cement Association, given our shared commitment to sustainability," said Mike Ireland, PCA president and CEO. "Their efforts are helping the cement industry increase circularity and advance the industry's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality."

"The most effective and credible pathway to decarbonising the cement industry is through strategic partnerships and collaboration with long-time industry leaders in the infrastructure sector," stated Carbon Upcycling CEO, Apoorv Sinha. "Joining the PCA underscores our commitment to advance sustainable practices and substantially reduce carbon emissions. We look forward to forging a low-carbon, resilient future with our fellow members."

Carbon Upcycling is currently developing its first-of-a-kind commercial carbon capture and utilisation system at Canada's largest cement plant with CRH subsidiary Ash Grove.

