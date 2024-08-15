UltraTech chairman outlines company's growth

Peter Bell By 15 August 2024

UltraTech's Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, summarised the progress of the company and its plans for future growth and development, at the company's 24th AGM.



In April 2024 UltraTech marked a historic milestone of 150Mta+ production capacity. This capacity surpasses 150 per cent of the capacity in the USA and constitutes 80 per cent of Europe's capacity.

“With the completion of the ongoing expansion projects across India by FY27, and receipt of statutory approvals for the recently announced acquisitions of Kesoram Cement (10.75Mta) and The India Cements (14.45Mia), our total cement capacity will surpass the 200Mta target I announced at last year’s AGM,” said Mr Birla. This will align with the group’s long-standing vision of being the leading global player in the cement sector.

With a mix of integrated cement plants, grinding units and bulk terminals across 60 locations in India, along with 300+ ready-mix concrete plants, UltraTech’s scale and capacity footprint is unparalleled.

“Our ambitious capacity expansion builds on the significant long term growth opportunity for the cement sector in India. India's infrastructure sector is poised for remarkable growth, with an estimated 15.3 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in investments, projected over the next five years,” concluded Kumar Mangalam Birla.

