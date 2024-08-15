CemNet.com » Cement News » Grupo Argos reports weak results for 2Q24

By ICR Newsroom
15 August 2024


Grupo Argos, the Colombia-based conglomerate which owns Cementos Argos, has reported a 40 per cent drop in its 2Q24 income, falling to COP189bn (US$47m) from COP315bn in the 2Q23. 

In a recent presentation, Argos attributed this drop in income to a 90 per cent fall in proceeds from concessions and a nearly 25 per cent decline in income from its cement business.

The group’s revenues for the period April-June fell 17 per cent to COP3.7trn. 

The group’s EBITDA decreased by 13 per cent YoY to COP993bn, from COP1.1tr nin 2023. 

Grupo Argos SA is a Colombian conglomerate, with operations spanning cement, energy and airport operation sectors.

