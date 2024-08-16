Yamama Saudi Cement posts 13% rise in 2Q revenue

Muriel Bal By 16 August 2024

Yamama Saudi Cement Co reported a 13 per cent increase in revenue to SAR243.7m (US$65m) in the second quarter of 2024.



The company's net profit declined by 14 per cent YoY to SAR84.6m in the 2Q24 while the profit margin was rolled back to 35 per cent from 46 per cent in the equivalent period of the previous year as higher expenses affected profit.



Earnings per share decreased from SAR0.49 in the 2Q23 to SAR0.42 in the 2Q24.

