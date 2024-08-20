Danucem orders Mercedes electric trucks

Peter Bell By 20 August 2024

Danucem (CRH) and its logistics company, TransPlus, have been testing the fully-electric Mercedes Benz eActros 300 truck in Slovakia. As transportation is a significant contributor to CO 2 emissions, this initiative marks a crucial step in our commitment to sustainability.

The eActros 300 has a comfortable range of up to 300km and the ability to recharge from 20 to 80 per cent in just 75 minutes. Integrating electric vehicles like the eActros 300 into the fleet is part of Dancer’s broader strategy to minimise its carbon footprint. This project underscores our dedication to reducing CO 2 emissions and promoting sustainable practices within the industry.

