Cimpor starts Kribi calcined clay plant

Peter Bell By 27 August 2024

Cimpor has launched its new plant in Kribi, Cameroon. Equipped with a production line for calcined clay based on the entrained flow process (flash activation), developed and built by thyssenkrupp Polysius, the plant produced its first activated clay in October last year.



With the Polysius® activated clay technology, CO 2 emissions can be reduced by up to 70 per cent compared to conventional cement clinker production.



Leo Fit, Product Manager for Polysius® activated clay, emphasises the importance of this: "Limestone is in short supply in many regions and clinker has to be imported at high cost. At the same time, however, suitable clay sources are available. The increasing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is forcing cement manufacturers to rethink. They need an alternative that is cost-efficient and at the same time supplies high-quality cement. This is exactly what Polysius® activated clay offers."

